A visitor to the Henry County Bank branch at 124 E. Court St. in Bowling Green will find more than friendly attitudes, fireplace warmth and a family atmosphere, although their lobby has all three.
Bank President and CEO Bill Wendt said more importantly, they are a community bank serving the people of their community. The bank has been in business for 75 years.
To ensure easy customer access, the Henry County Bank has steadily set up branches in Napoleon, Liberty Center, Holgate and Malinta, as well as their original location in Napoleon. The bank began business in 1936.
Since establishing business at their current branch in downtown Bowling Green in 2015, Wendt said their employees have continued the Henry County Bank commitment to their customers both inside and outside of the bank environment.
For example, Trevor Jessee, real estate loan officer, and Todd Ferrell, commercial lending officer, help customers to assess their current and future financial options.
Jessee said he will advise people who contact him that they should consider refinancing now while historically low interest rates are still in effect.
Ideally, Jesse said, people should see him first before considering buying or refinancing a property.
“We would like to get to know what each customer’s goals are, so we can work with them, to make them aware of fees and a recommended down payment that can get them the best rates and terms on a loan,” he said.
Ferrell added that he offers his commercial customers the same thoughtful guidance on where the business owner wants to go in the future.
Kevin Yarnell, bank vice-president and senior loan officer, said that local approval of all loans is the key to the success of a community bank.
“It means we know the whole person beyond their bank statement,” he said.
The bank’s full list of online services can be seen at their website at https://www.thehenrycountybank.com/.
But if customers want that personal touch, branch manager Deb Russell said that although the lobby is closed due the pandemic, a quick call or email to her or Nicki Bowen, head teller, can allow them to set up an appointment to come in. They can help a new customer open an account with a driver’s license or other approved identification. They can also answer any question a customer has about their current accounts.
With a minimum deposit of $50, their free checking account allows unlimited check writing, easy-to-read monthly statements with check images, a debit card available upon approval, 24-hour access to funds nationwide and abroad and free transactions at the ATMs owned by the Henry County Bank. Patrons can also have their payroll, Social Security, or government check automatically deposited directly to their account.
The NOW, Super NOW and Money Market checking accounts offer interest with higher balances in addition to basic services.
“We support the communities we serve in with our money, our time, and our people,” Wendt added.
Most recently, the bank was a contributor to the Wood County Fairgrounds pavilion work. In general, the Henry County Bank is an active sponsor through corporate support and the employee participation in various organizations and community events.
For example, Jessee sits on the public utility board and is a member of the local Rotary. Ferrell serves with the Bowling Green Economic Development committee and is vice president of the Bowling Green Country Club. Both men do deliveries for Meals on Wheels.
“Being a community bank means that we do more than build offices at convenient locations. We build trust in our relationships with you and other members of our communities,” Wendt said.