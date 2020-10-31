With a record number of early votes already cast for the general election, results are expected by the Wood County Board of Elections late Tuesday, before midnight.
“Assuming our precincts roll in like they normally do, there should be no change in election night from our normal process,” said Director Terry Burton.
All Wood County results will be released at the same time, which includes candidates, tax levies and issues.
“We only run one set of results. I know a lot of people are focused totally on the top of the ticket, but we do it all together one time,” Burton said.
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, there were 16,137 early votes cast for the Tuesday election, according to Burton.
He said there have also been 22,247 ballots issued by mail and 18,875 returned to the board of elections.
Ohio boards of elections are allowed to scan in mail-in ballots before Election Day, which is not allowed for some other states.
“I feel bad for them. That took our staff a good 10 and half hours to get scanned in, let alone opened and everything else. If you’re not touching them, that would be quite a daunting challenge,” Burton said.
In the 2016 general election there were 7,990 early votes cast and 10,433 mail-in ballots issued, with 9,789 returned to the board of elections.
“We’re assuming 2016 was probably our high because it has constantly been a growing part of our business. But presidentials are the only time it comes into play,” said Burton. “My best guess is those are high water marks, but I can’t be 100% sure, and taking out the primary, which became all mail.”
In the 2016 general election there were 93,817 registered voters and 65,551 ballots cast, for a turnout of 69.87%.
“On Monday we will start to focus on our polling locations, and making sure people know about their polling locations on Election Day,” Burton said. “We do not expect any change to our 29 locations. We are ready to go with our full voting locations.”
So as not to overwhelm the mail system with the volume of mail-in ballots that are still to arrive at the board office, Burton had several recommendations.
“We’re just encouraging voters, who have requested their ballot by mail, to get around and get those back into either the post office or our drop box. That’s going to give the postal system time to work, to make sure we get those ballots by Election Day,” Burton said.
“Once again, they can always stop by our drop box 24 hours a day and get those in there as well. We certainly want to make sure we get those mail-in ballots in. If (voters) are going to wait until Election Day and go to their polling location, people who have requested mail-in ballots will have to vote provisionally.”
The drop box is located outside the doors to the Wood County Courthouse.
The board of elections wants to make sure they don’t have an extra wait, voting that provisional ballot on Election Day, when they could just get that ballot to the office.
Requested mail-in ballots will continue to be sent to voters until the deadline today. The ballots will still be counted as long as they are postmarked by Monday. They can also be returned to the courthouse drop box until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Polling locations, on Election Day, can’t accept mail-in or absentee ballots, Burton said.
“This is not new. You cannot drop mail-in or absentee ballots at your polling location on Election Day,” he said.