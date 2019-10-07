Balloons fill Albuquerque sky in 2nd day of annual fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of balloons have filled the sky over Albuquerque in the city's annual International Balloon Fiesta.
Event officials sent up the green flag just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, giving the all clear for the mass ascension.
Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 5:00 pm
Posted in News, Nation on Monday, October 7, 2019 5:00 pm.
