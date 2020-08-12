PERRYSBURG — The second scheduled public meeting to discuss the downtown Perrysburg application for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area had comments and questions from both residents and businesses.
The meeting was a committee of the whole, composed of the entire city council, who heard opinions and questions of the public. Two such meetings are required by statute, without action being taken at the meetings.
With an estimated 40 in the audience, more than a dozen spoke, some residents and some business owners.
“Those opposed are opposed for philosophical reasons and those for it seem to be for it for economic reasons,” said Councilman Jim Matuszak, summing up how he saw the evening’s presentations. “I’m trying to figure out for myself how it’s going to benefit uptown Perrysburg.”
He then asked for economic projections from business owners.
Kelli Powell, of Suburban Bottle, one of the DORA applicants, said that accurate economic numbers for the justification of the DORA would be difficult, because the concept was new for Ohio in 2015 and there wasn’t much history for comparison figures.
“When there is increased foot traffic, there are increased sales,” Powell said.
She has headed up an effort to create a formal organization of downtown DORA businesses and has studied other communities that have DORA.
“All non-drinking establishments say that there is increased foot traffic,” Powell said.
Katie Fields, one of the owners of Inside the Five Brewing Company, which has a location in the Sylvania DORA boundaries, said that city has not had problems.
“As you have heard from residents, people will urinate in your yard and damage things without DORA. The irresponsible people who drink and do those things exist already and they will continue to do that whether they can drink outside or not,” Fields said. “That’s a problem.”
She had not seen similar increases in Sylvania.
Val Barone Parritt is a Perrysburg resident who has seen negative effects on her block from the current bar scene. She placed them in the context of security issues.
“The proposal also states that security cameras will monitor people. I find this monitoring as being subjective, open to interpretation and not factual,” Parritt said. “The fact is, I’ve seen drunk people, walking home from uptown, vomit, urinate and pass out on the sidewalk on our block of three houses long. My next door neighbor even had a drunk person enter her house at 1:30 in the morning. These are facts that uptown cameras will not monitor.”
It is possible to adjust the application to address issues that come up in the process, and a review of the DORA could take place at any time after it is established.
The city administration has already adjusted the time period for review down from five years to two. Among other questions that could be further addressed are public safety, sanitation, applicable hours, days of the week and boundaries.
The downtown DORA application was submitted to the city administration early this year. Coronavirus has kept it on hold.
DORA applications for both a downtown group and for the Levis Commons property were submitted last year. Mayor Tom Mackin chose the Levis application over the one from the downtown group. The Levis application was later rejected by council.
Councilman Tim McCarthy received applause from the audience on Monday when he commented on his vote against the Levis application.
“I cast my vote because at the time, and it’s still true, you can only have one DORA in town and I believe it should be downtown and that is why I voted against the Levis DORA and that is why I intend to vote for this application,” McCarthy said.
Councilwoman Deborah Born also voted against the first DORA application.
“The reason I voted no is because I believe the sanitation issues, and things of that nature, and we’re a family oriented city,” she said.
A DORA designation would allow individuals to purchase alcohol from a license holder and walk around with an open container outside the premises, but only within the designated geographic area. Based on the population size of Perrysburg, the city can only have one DORA, by state law.
The current application was submitted by Casa Barron, the Rose & Thistle, Swig, Suburban Bottle and Stella’s. These are the same five businesses that made the downtown application last year. Owners of Inside the Five Brewing Company plan to join the DORA once their new facility in downtown opens in September.
One of the recent adjustments made to the application included an expansion of the boundaries to include the business.
The next council meeting is Tuesday, but there will not be a DORA vote.
Law Director Laura Alkire said that action must be taken, by statute, 30 to 60 days after the first public advertisement, which took place on July 22. There was discussion about a possible special meeting for that vote, but no decision was made.