Bowling Green Council on Monday passed a new program to allow parklets, or dining decks, at downtown businesses, and also approved an accommodation to help the Black Swamp Arts Festival’s planning along Main Street.
“We love Bowling Green, we think it’s (parklets) a really fun idea,” festival chair Jamie Sands told council on Monday. “I’s just very difficult to plan around the parklet. And too few booths will diminish the quality of the art show.”
A draft of a “Parklet Permit General Provisions” document provided to council in the April 5 legislative package noted that parklets – also called dining decks – “will allow downtown merchants to use the city parking in front of their businesses as dining and retail space. Parklets are intended to be aesthetic improvements to the streetscape. Located in the parking lane adjacent to the curb, they are designed as an extension of the sidewalk.
“They should be open, inviting spaces,” the document continues, “with multiple points of access along the curbside edge. It is our hope that this Parklet Program will expand the space available for outdoor dining, help to retain jobs during this time when social distancing remains so critical, increase the visibility of our downtown businesses, and encourage our community to head downtown to shop, dine and explore.”
The document proposes that a parklet could not occupy more than two parking spaces at any time, and there would only be four approved parklet locations per block.
Sands told council that to plan the festival, a finalized layout of parklets would be needed by June 1.
“There are many details involved with the festival,” she said, “so ideally parklets would be capped … at some point for us to transition.”
Sands said the position and number of parklets would affect the layout of the artist tents at the festival, and that each 17 feet of parklets would displace approximately eight artist tents.
“Artist tents may be reduced to a single file as opposed to the quad setup” normal to the festival, Sands said, and she later noted that a single file setup is problematic during the pandemic.
“We have yet to figure out a single one-sided booth avenue that fits into the health orders,” she said, “which is why a lot of festivals are transitioning into what we typically have.”
Councilwoman Sandy Rowland said she’d been made aware of the issue last week, and said she’d talked with a festival volunteer about the potential to extend the festival space further south near Washington Street.
Sands said they have considered that, and noted that traditionally 80% of the festival booths have been located in the blocks north and south of the Four Corners area. She emphasized that knowing the layout of where parklets would be placed by June 1 was important to the festival, and expressed concern that some festival patrons may not care to walk a longer route.
“We all appreciate the fine quality of work that you guys do to put on the Black Swamp Arts Festival,” said Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, “and it’s certainly my hope that everyone can work together in the spirit of cooperation and everything will be fine.”
“I just really hope that we can ease into the parklets,” Sands said. “It’s a great idea. Like I said, we all love Bowling Green.”
Councilman John Zanfardino noted that a dilemma for council is the belief that parklets are a way to “save our businesses, and at the same time we recognize the swamp festival as the coolest weekend of the year in Bowling Green. … And we all recognize the importance of that to commerce also.”
“I appreciate the position you’re in,” said Sands, “and I so appreciate and respect all the good everyone is doing for Bowling Green. Thank you for considering our dilemma.”
The parklet legislation was the last of 16 ordinances before council on Monday, and when it came up for a vote, the Black Swamp Arts Festival issue prompted a protracted discussion among members.
“Is there any merit, or anyone beside me, that thinks that some application deadline would be helpful?” asked Zanfardino. “I understand listening to the black swamp folks tonight that if they had information by a certain date, they would be less impeded. I hate to impose anything on a business given the crisis they’re going through … but the festival is an incredibly important piece of Bowling Green and it will be each year going forward.”
“It absolutely needs to work for Black Swamp,” said Councilman Jeff Dennis. “We really need to focus on balancing it, I think.”
Councilmen Greg Robinette suggested a permitting provision that any parklet application after a certain date couldn’t be set up during the festival if it affects the BSAF’s already-established plans. Councilman Bill Herald moved that any parklet application approved after June 1 could not have a parklet in place during the festival this year, which Zanfardino seconded.
Councilwoman Rachel Phipps suggested that, since it was not yet clear how long the application approval process might take, that the June 1 date be for applications, rather than an approved application. Herald said he had no problem with the change.
The motion was approved unanimously, and the parklet legislation itself also received unanimous approval.