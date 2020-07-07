Averi Cline, Perrysburg, writes down her score while staying in the shade under her umbrella on the first hole at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green during a Toledo Junior Golf Association tournament Monday morning. Over 100 junior golfers, ages 10-18, packed the course for the Bowling Green Junior tournament. Results will be in Wednesday’s Sentinel-Tribune.
featured
Baking on the links
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Dr. Wojo’ recovers from coronavirus
- ‘Pro Elmwood, not anti BG’ — vote on Aug. 4 discussed
- Health dept. inspects eateries
- A third bike switch has been reported in BG
- Trisha “Trish” Getz
- BG woman arrested for domestic violence
- Four-month-old dies in Fulton County crash
- Wood County coronavirus cases increase by 41
- Ohio schools get reopening guidance; capital mandates masks
- Drivers treated at scene of crash west of BG
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.