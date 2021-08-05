WATERVILLE — The winner of the Roche de Boeuf Intermodal bridge auction has retracted her purchase and the runners-up have signed on to the contract.
According to Kelsie Hoagland, Ohio Department of Transportation public information specialist, Sarah Heidelberg, who bid $6,500 on June 30, did not submit a plan for the property and on July 19 retracted the bid and declined purchase.
Only two bidders took part in the public auction — which was billed as the final opportunity to save the iconic bridge from demolition.
Lance and Joshua Shepherd, accepted the contract at the second highest bid of $6,000, on Tuesday, Hoagland said. They have 60 days from acceptance to submit a plan.
The local landmark has been losing pieces into the Maumee River for years and cannot be used or rehabilitated. It was built in 1908 and used as an electric interurban trolley line. It was declared unsafe for equipment traffic by ODOT in 1983.
Heidelberg had said she planned to donate the bridge and property to a conservation group, but at the auction declined to elaborate.
Bids were only accepted in person at the June 30 auction, held at Side Cut Metropark.
The starting bid was $100, which is what the property was appraised at; the bridge was sold as-is/where-is in its present condition.
The auction was for 5.627 acres in Wood and Lucas counties, including the bridge. It consists of a 66-foot wide strip of former interurban right-of-way extending from the intersection of Ohio 65 and Forst Road in Wood County to the Anthony Wayne Trail, crossing over South River Road, in Lucas County.
Should the Shepherds submit an acceptable plan, they will assume all responsibility and liability for maintenance, management, securing, repair, replacement or removal of the bridge structure.
ODOT gave options for the bridge at a 2019 public meeting in Waterville, for which more than 200 people showed up to voice concerns. Some were concerned about the safety of boaters while others wanted it to remain as a public landmark.
It was noted during that event that five of the 11 spandrel walls have failed. Spandrels are the earth filled concrete piers that held up the arches. The remaining ones could fail at any time, because water gets in, freezes and adds to the cracking.
Estimates to fix the bridge were as high as $15 million.
Other options included removal of the structure at a cost of $2.2 million and rehabilitating a single arched span that would cost an estimated $3.9 million.