Emilia Chipana, 5, pulls her sled back up the hill on the campus of Bowling Green State University Tuesday morning. Snow fell overnight, ringing in December with the first significant snowfall for the area this season.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hakel to retire from BG schools
- Health commissioner: Wood County has 50-50 chance to turn purple
- Alexis “Lexi” De Los Reyes
- Chase ends in crash; suspect still on the loose
- Health dept. inspects restaurants
- ‘Secret Sister’ a pyramid scheme, according to Better Business Bureau
- Perrysburg holds another land use plan meeting
- Skip the suppe, head straight for Kringler
- Christopher Alan Duncan
- State Bank welcomes Nagel as banking center sales manager