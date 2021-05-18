PERRYSBURG — The Wood County Park District is returning to a pre-pandemic policy and all facilities may be rented.
“After June 1 we get things rolling in the right direction,” said Neil Munger.
After a short discussion on returning to the rental unit policies the park district used prior to the coronavirus, the commissioners unanimously voted to return to previous rental agreements.
Park district staff have been getting “a lot of calls,” asking if they are back to normal. Calls are due to last week’s decision by Gov. Mike DeWine’s to relax and revise pandemic policies that start June 2.
“My personal thoughts are the vaccine, for the most part, (people) have gotten it, or will be able to get it before June 2. The fact that the governor is dropping most of the health orders, I think we should go back to business as usual with our rental policies,” Munger said.
The board voted to rescind the supplemental agreement that had pandemic safety policies that been in force concerning rental agreements.
Munger said that he would be notifying the park police of the change in policy.