A pending historic preservation ordinance in the city again proved controversial on Wednesday.
After sometimes contentious discussion, a divided Bowling Green Planning Commission voted to send the legislation back to council – but took the unusual step of not recommending council approve the document outright.
The commission voted 6-3 to ask council to review and revise the document along certain guidelines.
“I do not support the ordinance in its current form,” said commission chair Jeff Betts, who made the motion, prior to the vote. “I do, however, support the core value of historical preservation and many things in the ordinance, but not in this form. … I prefer to essentially give it back to council for them to do further review and revision.”
The purpose of the legislation, drafted by the Historic Preservation Commission, is to make the city a Certified Local Government for historic preservation, a program administered by the National Park Service and the Ohio Historic Preservation Office. The city would become active in the federal program and have access to grant opportunities.
According to a letter by the HPC sent to council in October, the proposed legislation “retains the overall structure and goals of the former proposed legislation from 2014-2015, but does so in a more citizen-friendly way. The intent of the legislation is to ensure that all properties given historic preservation status and protection in the City of Bowling Green – which can only happen through subsequent legislative action to designate specific Historic Buildings, Districts, Landmarks, Objects, Sites and Structures – shall meet the standards set forth” in the legislation.
Members of the HPC and the planning commission discussed the ordinance during the planning commission’s Jan. 6 meeting, with planning commission members providing suggestions and recommendations for changes or additions to the HPC. The HPC then met on Jan. 22 and voted on 12 suggestions.
A major point of contention focused on section 158.06(D) of the proposed legislation, which reads: “In the case of proposed Historic Districts, the Commission shall conduct a survey of all owners of properties within such a district and report the results of that survey, along with its recommendations in writing, to City Council. At least a simple majority of the owners must agree to the creation of the District before the Commission forwards a recommendation for designation.”
Some Planning Commission members had suggested that the percentage of owners that must be in agreement should be a supermajority of 60% or more, and some suggested that participation in a historic district should be completely voluntary. There had also been a question of whether property owners should receive one vote each, or if their voting should be based on the number of properties they owned.
During the Jan. 22 meeting, the HPC voted to keep the current proposed language, and said that it should be one vote per property owner.
HPC chair John Sampen, who spoke on Wednesday, took up the issue, noting the planning commission’s concerns.
“In our elections, or on balloting in important issues, we don’t give extra votes to people who are richer than others, or who own more property,” he said. “We elect our public officials by a majority vote, not a supermajority.”
“Sometimes it seems to me in matters like this we focus too much on the details of proposals instead of concentrating on the big picture,” said HPC secretary Les Barber. He said the HPC “has already compromised on many issues,” and had “enthusiastically” endorsed practical issues. “But further weakening of the ordinance jeopardizes the creation of any meaningful historic district in our city.”
Barber also addressed what he termed a “disturbing situation” — “The recent distribution along West Wooster Street and Maple Street… of erroneous and misleading information by an unnamed person or community group seeking to derail the ordinance.”
He said that the flyers, which were placed in mailboxes, in at least one instance contained what he characterized as possibly a deliberate “out-and-out lie about the ordinance. It is cowardly, it is despicable, as far as I’m concerned, even if it’s not unexpected.”
Mark Heider, a West Wooster resident, in a statement said he agreed with making historic districts voluntary.
“People who purchase historic homes primarily do so… because of the character of the home and they generally do a good job of preserving them all by themselves,” he said. “This legislation may not constitute the taking without compensation in the strict legal sense, but it is not far off in my opinion.
“This legislation,” he continued, “restricts what we can do with our homes and requires us to use more expensive materials and methods than we want to if it is so deemed by the committee.”
Heider said he would characterize the legislation as essentially establishing a governmental homeowners association.
Planning commission member Erica Sleek said that, as a property owner, she would support a voluntary process in the short term, but that in the future the city could determine what areas of the city are historic and could be preserved, and make prospective buyers aware of the regulations and associated costs.
Commission member Judy Ennis, who was seconded by member Kris Phillips, said she was in favor of passing the measure back to city council, saying they needed to take “a hard look at some of the things that have been raised and reevaluate what it says.”
Member Bob McOmber said he would like to be in favor of the legislation, but found the historical district voting system proposed by the HPC to be “bothersome.”
“It seems to me that someone who owns a lot of property versus one who owns a little bit of property should” have more say. “When I see large property owners in a proposed area not getting any more say than small property owners, something about that doesn’t sound right to me.”
McComber also agreed that it should be passed back to council.
Member Nathaniel Spitler expressed concern that, as written, too many properties could be considered “historical,” including those of lower historical value, and that potentially historical districts of really dubious historical value could be created.
“I want it focused more narrowly,” he said.
Spitler additionally said he would like to see the voting defined differently.
Phillips, an architect, said people were focusing too much on what they saw as negatives of historic preservation.
“This is not something that’s going to penalize you or prevent you from doing things to your house, but something that’s going to help guide you in ways that you might not have otherwise to maintain the integrity and visual appeal of your home,” which would increase property values.
“This perception that we’re going to be walking around with our rulers and penalizing people for doing one little thing wrong, it’s sad for me to hear that,” Phillips said.
He also said that one vote per each property held posed issues if someone owned huge numbers of properties, which could cause others not to have much of a say.
Betts, based on the discussion, moved that the commission return the ordinance, as presently revised, to council with the recommendation that they now extensively review and revise the materials with regard to property owners rights and the processes and appeals described in the current revised ordinance.
In the vast majority of cases, the commission votes on whether to recommend that council approve a particular ordinance, making Betts’ motion – which did not recommend approval at all – unusual. He specified that earlier in the week he had discussed such a motion with City Attorney Mike Marsh, who he said told him the commission could make this type of recommendation.
Spitler proposed that two votes instead be taken, including one on whether the commission members generally support the idea of historical preservation, and a second on the content of the ordinance. This idea was also supported by member Will Airhart.
Sleek said that the commission should have a document that is in the necessary shape that they actually could recommend to council.
There was a great deal of discussion back and forth concerning Betts’ motion amongst planning commission members, with some additional proposals or suggestions made which were ultimately not adopted.
“The point is,” said Betts at one point during the discussion, “if city council is the one making the final determination anyway, why not put it back into their lap to now work on further fine detail, analysis and revision with the HPC to get the ordinance in the kind of shape where they can all say this is it, it’s done, let’s officially adopt it.”
He also said there would be nothing preventing commission members to forward letters or emails to council, or to appear before them at their public hearing on the ordinance, scheduled for Feb. 16.
Ultimately, the commission voted 6-3 to approve Betts’ motion and to send the historic preservation ordinance back to council for that body’s further work. Airhard, Sleek and Spitler voted against the motion.