Baby snow leopard now on display at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A baby snow leopard born at an Ohio zoo is now on exhibit.
Babochka is on display for the first time since her birth in March at the Toledo Zoo.
Posted: Sunday, September 15, 2019 5:00 pm
