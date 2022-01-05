Baby Josiah sure knows how to make an entrance.
The son of Alexis Losek, Findlay, and DuShaun Mothershed, Toledo, was the first baby born in 2022 at Wood County Hospital.
He was almost three weeks early, his dad said in an interview on Tuesday. Josiah arrived on Monday morning.
“He is a bundle of joy. He always wants to be picked up,” Mothershed said.
Josiah wasn’t due until Jan. 23. When Losek went into labor, she went to Wood County Hospital, Mothershed said.
“It was kind of a struggle at first,” he said of the labor.
When the baby’s heart rate went a little low, it was decided to perform an emergency cesarean section.
“But he came out all fine,” Mothershed said.
Josiah is 6 pounds, 4 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
Josiah was “definitely not” on the radar to be a New Year’s baby, his dad said, calling the birth “very unexpected.”
The family is enjoying “a basket full of little goodies” from the hospital that includes onesies, baby lotion, baby shampoo and diapers.
The family is expected to go home today or Thursday.