Ruth Babel-Smith is trying again to become the Wood County sheriff.
She ran as a write-in candidate in 2016.
Incumbent Mark Wasylyshyn won his fourth term in office by nearly 18,000 votes.
“I think taking 35% of the vote on the first time out is a very good start,” Babel-Smith said. “There is a need for new leadership in the sheriff’s office.
“After a lot of people asking, we decided to do it again.”
Her primary objective is public safety over politics, she said.
Campaigning has been hampered by the pandemic. The campaign team has been going door to door, dropping off literature and talking to people.
Her motto is “tell a friend.” After Babel-Smith speaks with people, she asks them to tell a friend, tell everyone they know in Wood County.
The Democrat from Bowling Green retired as a lieutenant in 2014 after 25 years with the sheriff’s office. She is an instructor and commander in Owens Community College’s Ohio Peace Officer and Corrections Officer Training Academy programs.
She is not intimidated in going against her former boss and four-time election winner.
“I worked for him for several years while I was at the sheriff’s office.”
Babel-Smith started in the office as a dispatcher and got her peace officer certification shortly after transferring to the jail. She was given the option of being promoted to sergeant or working on the road and took the promotion with the thought that the leadership in the jail needed help. After being promoted to lieutenant, she worked as an assistant to the jail administrator and assisted detectives. Toward the end of her time there, she moved to a records management position and helped with sex offender cases.
She said the primary duty of the sheriff is to ensure the safety of the citizens in the county.
There is no need to patrol Perrysburg, Rossford or Perrysburg Township – all which have their own police force. Instead, the focus needs to be on areas not having coverage, she said.
That would eliminate response times she has been told have been up to 30-60 minutes, Babel-Smith said.
She also wants to see more fiscal accountability in the office and a transparency in operations.
“Even people on the street have said that they feel the sheriff has lost his edge. They say he is a nice guy, we like him and everything, but he has lost his grip on what the job is and what he should be doing,” she said.
If elected, Babel-Smith would take a hard look at operations then align them more to what the duties should be. She would put equal patrol in the unincorporated area so it doesn’t take a deputy 30 minutes to respond to a call for help, reassess the expansion plans and look at intakes to determine if all the proposed new space at the jail is needed.
She also wants to establish incentives for people who work in the office to retain them, saying the sheriff’s office has been a steppingstone agency as people move on after three-five years.
“That really throws a wrench into relations with the people in the community and the consistency with job performance.”
New people mean more mistakes, Babel-Smith added.
“Something needs to be done to get these people to want to stay longer.”
She also wants to engage the public more.
“The public seems to feel that law enforcement operations in general are a secret affair. Because of that, stress has grown toward law enforcement people.”
Transparency breaks down that lack of trust, Babel-Smith said.
In her first six months in office, she would work to reestablish relationships with other agencies in the county “since so many have been alienated by this sheriff.”
She then would review policies and procedures.
Babel-Smith also would work to rebuild the trust of the citizens “and establish the Wood County Sheriff’s Office as a truly professional agency.”
She has been a resident of Bowling Green for nearly 38 years. She received a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1985, a master’s degree in criminal justice from Tiffin University in 2000 and will get doctorate in leadership studies at BGSU in December.
Babel-Smith has served as board member for former Alicia’s Voice: Citizens Against Domestic Violence. She is a two-time recipient of the Sheriff’s Appreciation Award, a recipient of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association Certificate of Merit for outstanding performance of duty and has completed the Police Executive Leadership College. She has been a member of the Fraternal Order of Police/Ohio Labor Council, FOP Lodge 109 in Bowling Green and the Ohio Police Benevolent Association.
She is also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 2180 ladies auxiliary, AMVETS Post 711 ladies auxiliary, VFW Post 1148 ladies auxiliary, and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.
A native of Toledo, Babel-Smith is married to Frederick Smith, a retired employee at BGSU.