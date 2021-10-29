The City of Bowling Green is offering free B.G. Transit rides to and from coronavirus vaccination and booster shot locations and events.
Requests for rides should be made at least 24 hours in advance of the time needed. Passengers must tell the call-taker the transport is for a vaccination or booster to receive the free fares to and from the location. Call-takers will verify the destination as eligible to provide free fare approval. It is preferred that a return trip be scheduled in the same call.
Call 419-354-6203 for added information about the B.G. Transit or visit bgohio.org and search for B.G. Transit. To schedule a ride, call 800-579-4299. For persons with speech and/or hearing impairments, contact us through the Ohio Relay Network at 877-750-9097 or 800-750-0750, respectively.
B.G. Transit is funded, in part, by the City of Bowling Green as well as a Community Development Block Grant allocation and grant funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration. Free fares to and from COVID-19 vaccinations are made possible as a result of a Rides to Community Immunizations award.