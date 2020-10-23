Need a ride to the polls? Consider using the B.G. Transit, Bowling Green’s public transportation system.
The B.G. Transit’s service area is the corporation limits of Bowling Green and up to one mile outside the city. The B.G. Transit is fully accessible to persons with disabilities, and open to all for use.
At this time, passenger fares are still free of charge.
Those using the B.G. Transit are encouraged to schedule rides in advance (at least one hour beforehand). The transit operates Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information about the B.G. Transit, call 419-354-6203. To schedule a ride, call 800-579-4299. For persons with speech and/or hearing impairments, contact is through the Ohio Relay Network at 877-750-9097 or 800-750-0750, respectively.
The B.G. Transit is funded, in part, by the City of Bowling Green as well as a Community Development Block Grant allocation and grant funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.