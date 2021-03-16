B.G. Transit is providing free rides to and from coronavirus vaccination events, including the one scheduled for March 23 at the Bowling Green Community Center.
It is recommended requests for transportation be made at least 24 hours in advance of the time needed and passengers must tell the call-taker the transport is for a COVID-19 vaccination to receive the free fares to and from the location.
Call-takers will then verify the destination as eligible in order to provide free fare approval. It is preferential your return trip is made at the same time. To schedule a ride, call 800-579-4299. Call 419-354-6203 for added information about the B.G. Transit. General operating information (to include service area, days and hours of operation) is also found at https://www.bgohio.org/departments/municipal-administrator/grants-administration/public-transportation/.
The B.G. Transit is funded, in part, by the City of Bowling Green as well as a Community Development Block Grant allocation and grant funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.
Free fares to and from COVID-19 vaccinations are made possible as a result of a Rides to Community Immunizations award.