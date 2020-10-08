Safety remains a top priority for public transportation providers across the state of Ohio — including the City of Bowling Green’s B.G. Transit.
On Sept. 20, the Ohio Public Transit Association launched the Ride Easy Ohio campaign, highlighting safety initiatives to maintain public transportation as a safe and viable option during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The B.G. Transit, Bowling Green’s public transit system, adopts this campaign, adhering to a myriad of significant steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Best practices include the required wearing of facial coverings (drivers and passengers), practicing social distancing when possible, the installation of plastic barriers inside the vans between drivers and passengers, the elimination of ride grouping, free fare rates (to prevent money handling), the continuous cleaning and sanitizing of vehicles and facilities, employee safe hygiene practices, and driver self-monitoring.
In addition, the B.G. Transit continuously adapts to new practices—based on the latest guidance—to ensure the safety of all onboard its vehicles.
“The Ride Easy Ohio campaign highlights the enormous amount of precaution our public transportation providers undertake to provide safe and reliable transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohioans can ride easy knowing that their public transit systems will provide safe and reliable transportation while continuing to connect them to jobs, housing, education, medical appointments, shopping and recreational activities throughout our urban and rural areas,” said Matt Carle, executive director, OPTA.
The B.G. Transit is fully accessible to persons with disabilities, and open to all for use. For more information about the B.G. Transit, call 419-354-6203. To schedule a ride, call 800-579-4299.
For persons with speech and/or hearing impairments, contact is through the Ohio Relay Network at 877-750-9097 or 800-750-0750, respectively. The B.G. Transit is funded, in part, by the City of Bowling Green as well as a Community Development Block Grant allocation and grant funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.