B.G. Transit joins the Ohio Public Transit Association’s statewide initiative, “Ohio Loves Transit 2021” Feb. 8-13. The endeavor’s purpose is to communicate the importance of public transit within our community and statewide.
Transit works for Ohio employees and employers, according to a B.G. Transit news release. It provides reliable and affordable transportation to job centers. Transit drives our economy by giving individuals access to work and by providing businesses access to workers. Public transportation serves our favorite community places including universities, airports, sports arenas and shopping centers.
Last year, B.G. Transit provided over 30,000 rides in the Bowling Green area.
B.G. Transit is fully accessible to persons with disabilities, and open to all for use. In service for 33 years, hours of operation are Monday through Friday 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For rides originating and ending within Bowling Green’s corporation limits, the general fare (one way) is $4. For rides originating and/or ending outside the city limits, the general fare is $4.50. With a transit ID card, half-priced fares are available to persons aged 65 years or older, children (4-13 years of age) and those with disabilities. For more information about the B.G. Transit (including how to receive the reduced fares noted above), please call 419-354-6203.
To schedule a ride, call: 800-579-4299. For persons with speech and/or hearing impairments, contact us through the Ohio Relay Network at: 877-750-9097 or 1-800-750-0750, respectively. To learn more about the B.G. Transit, visit https://www.bgohio.org/departments/municipal-administrator/grants-administration/public-transportation/.
The B.G. Transit is funded, in part, by the City of Bowling Green as well as a Community Development Block Grant allocation and grant funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.