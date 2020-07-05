The Bowling Green Income Tax Division is strongly encouraging taxpayers who are planning to file income tax returns in person to do so before the July 15 deadline.
Historically, the income tax division assists numerous taxpayers on the due date. The governor’s urgent health advisory and social distancing practices may prevent the division from serving many visitors safely and effectively with the same prompt service to which taxpayers are accustomed.
Taxpayers need to expect a line, slower one customer at a time service, and limited access to the division’s counter. Each visitor is encouraged to wear a mask during their visit and to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from fellow taxpayers.
Bowling Green income tax returns can be prepared and officially submitted to the income tax division before the July 15, due date without payment (if payment is due) so long as the payment is made by the July 15 due date.
The payment for any tax due can be submitted separately. There is no requirement that states that the payment for the tax due must accompany the Bowling Green tax return. The tax due simply needs to be paid by the July 15 due date – the date is determined by the date postmarked on the envelope.
The income tax division is encouraging taxpayers to prepare their own Bowling Green tax returns during this extended filing season.
Fillable and printable forms and instructions are available on the tax division’s webpage (www.bgohio.org and click the income tax page link at the top). Taxpayers are encouraged to save the form to their computer and then open the form with adobe acrobat.
The form does not calculate total income or tax due. The forms may also be printed, and the information entered by hand.
Those needing assistance may also call 419-354-6212 instead of coming in.
Taxpayers can avoid postage by using the drop box located outside the City Administration Building at 304 N. Church St. The drop box is located on the east side of the building and has a dedicated slot for the Income tax division.
The Bowling Green Income Tax Division requires a copy of the Federal tax return (Form 1040) and all W-2s. Anyone claiming Bowling Green withholding or a credit for taxes paid to another municipality, the W-2 needs to report this withholding.