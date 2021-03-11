The autopsy of a Bowling Green University student will not be complete for 12-16 weeks, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
Stone Foltz died last weekend after an alleged hazing incident where he reportedly drank a bottle of alcohol.
The Bowling Green Police Division is continuing its investigation into the death.
The identity and cause of death of a man who died Feb. 12 in a Brim Road fire remains unknown.
The Wood County Coroner’s Office said their report has not been completed.
The state fire marshal is investigating that death.