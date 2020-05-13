An automotive supplier will open a greenfield manufacturing plant in Bowling Green, bringing approximately 75 jobs.
Marelli, a global tier-one automotive supplier, announced it will open the plant, to support new business for the company’s interiors unit, in early 2021. It will be located in the Wood Bridge Business Park off Dunbridge Road on the east side.
“We’re very excited we’ve landed a new company and are looking forward to them becoming a part of our industrial community,” said Sue Clark, executive director of Bowling Green Economic Development.
Clark said Marelli will lease the front part of an area owned by Ohio Logistics. Moser Construction has the construction contract, she said.
Marelli had been looking at building in other Ohio locations, she said.
“The reason they’re coming up here is they have a new contract with someone — they never shared with us who this was — and they need to be closer to the supplier,” Clark said. “I think Bowling Green was successful in attracting them because we have the advantage to draw from a larger labor pool.
“There’s just not a labor pool like we can pull out of Toledo,” she said, adding that it’s unknown how coronavirus may impact this. “Now it may be a whole different story.”
Clark said Marelli has an interesting ownership, an Italian holding company and Japanese firm, which makes them unique.
“Lots of international companies are investing in Bowling Green and Northwest Ohio. We’re becoming more global every year,” she said.
In a press release, Chris Bradford, regional head of interiors at Marelli, said there are many factors that go in to a new site.
“Our key considerations were affordability, proximity to customers, quality of the local workforce, and the opportunity to expand. The state of Ohio, Wood County, and ultimately the city of Bowling Green checked all the boxes for us. The location strengthens our delivery position with automotive OEMs in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ontario, Canada.”
At the outset, planned operations will occupy 50% of the available 100,000-square-foot space. The facility will include manufacturing, assembly and warehousing operations to support two new bulkhead programs. A bulkhead is a structural portion of the vehicle that provides attachment locations for headlamps, the radiator and the hood latch.
Marelli will hire approximately 75 employees to support production of more than 760,000 components per year. The company continues to quote new customer programs that, if won, would bring additional employment to the area.
Marelli considered alternate locations in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Ontario, Canada, before settling on Bowling Green. The company worked closely with Northwest Ohio’s Regional Growth Partnership and JobsOhio on site selection and incentive packaging. These organizations provided unmatched support throughout the decision making process.
“Marelli is a globally successful auto supplier with many options on where to invest, and it chose Ohio,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CIO. “The decision to build this new facility and create 75 new jobs in Bowling Green demonstrates the confidence Marelli has in the region’s talent, and the optimism we share for future growth in Ohio.”
Marelli is one of the world’s leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener and better-connected world. With around 62,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe and Africa.