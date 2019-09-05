Authorities question congressman's campaign funds - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Authorities question congressman's campaign funds

Posted: Thursday, September 5, 2019 5:34 pm

CINCINNATI (AP) — An attorney for a veteran Ohio Republican congressman says authorities are examining possible "financial malfeasance" in his campaign funds.

Mark Braden says Rep. Steve Chabot of Cincinnati was "shocked and deeply disappointed" when informed of possible misappropriation of funds. Braden's statement says "Chabot for Congress is prepared to fully cooperate and assist both law enforcement and the Federal Election Commission to ensure that those responsible are held to account." He says the campaign will also correct any inaccurate filings.

Thursday, September 5, 2019 5:34 pm

