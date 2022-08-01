LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Police serving a warrant at a northern Ohio home fatally shot a man who stabbed and injured a police dog during the confrontation, authorities said.

Officers went to the home in Lorain around 5 pm. Saturday to arrest 48-year-old Charles White on felonious assault charges, but authorities said he reused to leave the residence. Officers then entered the home, led by a K-9 unit.

