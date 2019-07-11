Authorities: 49 arrests on sex counts during All-Star week - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Authorities: 49 arrests on sex counts during All-Star week

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 10:44 pm

Authorities: 49 arrests on sex counts during All-Star week

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio authorities say 49 people were arrested during initiatives dubbed "Operation Homerun" and "Operation Triple Play" aimed at sex predators during the days of festivities around baseball's All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Attorney General Dave Yost and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley announced the results Thursday, two days after the All-Star events wrapped up Tuesday night with the game itself. The concurrent Human Trafficking Task Force operations targeted people authorities say are helping fund human trafficking by buying sex.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Thursday, July 11, 2019 10:44 pm.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]