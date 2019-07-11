Authorities: 49 arrests on sex counts during All-Star week

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio authorities say 49 people were arrested during initiatives dubbed "Operation Homerun" and "Operation Triple Play" aimed at sex predators during the days of festivities around baseball's All-Star Game in Cleveland.
Attorney General Dave Yost and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley announced the results Thursday, two days after the All-Star events wrapped up Tuesday night with the game itself. The concurrent Human Trafficking Task Force operations targeted people authorities say are helping fund human trafficking by buying sex.