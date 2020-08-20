August is National Immunization Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of getting recommended vaccines throughout a lifetime.
Vaccines are among the most successful and cost-effective public health tools for preventing disease and death. They help protect vaccinated individuals as well as entire communities by preventing and reducing the spread of infectious diseases.
Immunization is important for both children and adults. A one-time vaccination can protect against serious diseases like whooping cough, cancers caused by HPV and pneumonia. Giving babies their recommended immunizations by age 2 and throughout childhood is the best way to protect them. Parents should ask their child’s doctor about what vaccines are recommended for their age.
Wood County Health Department provides immunizations for children 18 or under whose health care providers do not offer vaccines. For more information or to make an appointment, call 419-354-9049.
Flu season is always one of the busiest times in health care, and hospitals will be double-tasked this year caring for patients with serious symptoms from coronavirus. Help minimize the potential impact on the local health care system by getting a flu vaccine that can prevent influenza, which causes hundreds of thousands to be hospitalized each year.
Flu shots are typically recommended in September and October, so that the immunity it grants can extend through the winter and protect when flu season is the most active. Flu shots are always widely available at pharmacies and through a health care provider, often at no out-of-pocket cost.
Aside from getting a vaccine, protect yourself and others this flu season by washing hands often, avoiding people who are ill, staying home if sick, and taking antiviral drugs if a doctor prescribes them.
The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. The Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. All patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, are welcome. Most third-party insurance is accepted. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.