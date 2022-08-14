Winter Weather Interstate Shutdown

Drivers wait for the traffic to be cleared as cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95 on Jan. 4, 2022, in Carmel Church, Va. The state government failed to carry out numerous lessons from a 2018 snowstorm that caused highway gridlock, as exhibited by a similar event along Interstate 95 in January that left hundreds of motorists stranded, according to a report from Virginia's Office of the Inspector General on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

 Steve Helber

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia government failed to carry out numerous lessons from a 2018 snowstorm that caused highway gridlock, as exhibited by a similar event along Interstate 95 in January that left hundreds of motorists stranded, a state watchdog office concluded.

The Office of the Inspector General report, released Friday, was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed during the severe snowstorm that began Jan. 3, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

