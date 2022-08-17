PERRYSBURG – The attorneys for two boys initially charged with rape said that amended charges were agreed to and inaccurate stories are being told in the community.
“Neither child entered a plea of guilty,” said an emailed statement from Jon Paul Rion, of Rion, Rion & Rion, and Eric Long, Friedman & Nemecek LLC.
“Based upon the facts, the parties, which included the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, determined that the appropriate resolution should include an eventual dismissal of this matter.
“The children are not convicted felons, nor are they adjudicated as sex offenders,” the statement, which was emailed Wednesday, said.
About 100 angry parents and community members, concerned about the boys being in school and playing in sports, on Monday asked the Perrysburg Board of Education for more action.
Superintendent Tom Hosler said the board cannot keep the boys out of school.
“We’re in a difficult position, because when a court order is given to school districts, whether it’s Perrysburg or anywhere else, we’re obligated to follow that court order,” Hosler said. “We’re very limited in terms of the reasons how and why we can keep students out of school.”
The lawyers for the boys said that the terms of agreement are being inaccurately reported.
“As the stories circulating throughout the community are portraying a false narrative, it is understandable that some in the community would express varying levels of concern,” they said. “The Wood County Juvenile Court, with the participation of every interested person, approved this agreement recognizing that it served the best interest of all children involved.”
Earlier this month, rape charges were amended against two Perrysburg juveniles.
The two boys, who are now 14 and 13, appeared in Wood County Juvenile Court.
The 14-year-old admitted to the two amended charges of gross sexual imposition.
The 13-year-old pleaded guilty to pandering obscenities of a minor.
The agreements were reached between the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, the defense attorneys and the attorneys for the victims, said Bridget Ansberg, executive director of the Wood County Juvenile Court.
On March 8, the Perrysburg Police Division was made aware of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in November. It was also reported that part of the incident was possibly recorded.
As soon as the allegation was reported, Perrysburg police detectives started an investigation.
According to Ansberg, for the next two years, both juveniles shall have no contact with the victims and their families and be subject to supervised probation at the discretion of the juvenile court’s probation department.
They also must complete sexual offender assessment and follow any recommended treatments.
The boys may have no unsupervised access to the internet, have no social media, have no unsupervised contact with minors their age or younger and comply with all reasonable requests of their parents, school and all laws of the community.
Gross sexual imposition is defined as when a person engages in sexual contact with another individual against their will. It is a fourth-degree felony.
Pandering obscenity of a minor occurs when a person creates, reproduces, buys, sells, advertises for sale, publicly distributes, or displays any obscene material of a juvenile. It is a second-degree felony.
The original charges included rape and pandering. They were both 13 years old at the time.
The two have been on electronic monitoring and home confinement since being charged in March. Now, the probation department will set their curfew, Ansberg said.