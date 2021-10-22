A former Bowling Green State University student’s involvement in the hazing death of Stone Foltz is being questioned.
Kurt Bruderly, attorney for Benjamin Boyers, has asked for a bill of particular for the charges facing his client.
Boyers’ appearance was waived when attorneys discussed the case Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
The purpose of a bill of particulars is to provide a defendant with greater detail of the nature and causes of the charges against him.
Bruderly is requesting a detailed statement of where, when and how the offenses facing his client occurred as well as a statement from the state as to whether Boyers is a principal offender, and a detailed statement as to the manner or means by which the state maintains Boyers’ conduct constitutes complicity.
He claims the indictment is vague and insufficient, causing the defense to be unable to know the nature of the charges and therefore be unable to prepare a defense.
Bruderly said in every witness statement, his client’s name is not mentioned except as a resident of the off-campus house where the alleged hazing incident occurred.
During his hearing with BGSU, Boyers said he recognized Foltz’s picture but did not know him personally, Bruderly said.
Discovery does not show Boyers helped organize the party or that he had purchased any of the alcohol that was given to the underage students who were there to pledge Pi Kappa Alpha, Bruderly said.
Bruderly said he understands the tampering with evidence charge but his client didn’t have anything to do with the party.
Original charges against Boyers of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws were dropped. Boyers, 22, Sylvania, was re-indicted in August for third-degree involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, eight counts hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.
He was arrested Sept. 20 for violating conditions of the electronic monitoring program by consuming alcohol.
Bruderly said his client says he didn’t drink but the positive screen could have come from a vape that contained ethanol.
An own recognizance bond was reestablished with the additional condition that Boyers be placed on GPS house arrest and remain at home unless he is attending school in Michigan or going to counseling.
Bruderly asked for a modification of bond to drop house arrest.
“He is staying at home, and it is driving him crazy,” he said.
Kuhlman agreed to drop the house arrest but kept all other stipulations intact, including he stay off the BGSU campus and continue to wear an alcohol monitor.
A status pretrial was scheduled for Nov. 9 to be held via phone.
Eight men were charged after a Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event the evening of March 4 at an off-campus house. BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz, 20, of Delaware, died March 7 after consuming an entire bottle of alcohol.