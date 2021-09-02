PERRYSBURG – Athleta and Lush Cosmetics will open stores this fall at Levis Commons.
Hill Partners Inc. made the announcement on Thursday.
Athleta, the performance apparel retailer for women and girls, will open a new 4,183-square-foot store at the Town Center in October. Founded in 1998, Athleta offers women’s active wear that is designed to transition from workout to work to weekend.
“Athleta is excited to expand our brand and mission to Levis Commons and we look forward to bringing the ‘Power of She’ to customers (in) Perrysburg,” said Jennifer Steichen, Athleta VP Stores & Operations. “Our passion for beautiful, technical and sustainable product combined with providing an authentic, personalized experience for our customers is a magic combination – it’s the secret sauce.”
Athleta’s new location will be near Sephora and Ann Taylor Loft.
Cosmetic retailer Lush will open a pop-up store, also in October. The 1,716-square-foot temporary store will be located between Clean Juice and White House|Black Market.
“Athleta and Lush are great complements to the Town Center’s selection of in-demand women’s and beauty retailers,” said Robert H. Spratt, Jr., president of Hill Partners.
Learn more at www.ShopLevisCommons.com.
The Town Center at Levis Commons, at Ohio 25 and Interstate 475, offers more than 90 retailers, specialty stores, restaurants and services.