Walking into Service Barber Shop is like taking a trip back in time. If only the classic barber chairs could talk.
“Do you know what this is,” said barber Stu Sockrider, holding up a metal container. “It’s an ashtray. And you know what? It’s the very same ashtray that will fit a 1963-1967 Corvette.”
Sockrider has been a barber since he was 15 and is celebrating 50 years in the career.
“It was the house rule. My sister, my brother and I had to go to barber school or beautician school to get a trade. That way, mom and dad knew that we could always do the trade and eat. That’s stemming from the Depression,” Sockrider said. “After we had that done, mom and dad didn’t care if we went on to do something else.”
Before he could drive, he was enrolled in Andrew’s School of Barbering in downtown Toledo.
The school was important because even though Sockrider’s father wanted the three children to learn the trade — he wasn’t going to be their teacher.
“He would correct what he didn’t like,” Sockrider said. “My dad (Dallas) had been cutting hair since he was 12 years old.”
Most of Sockrider’s career has been spent at Service Barber Shop on East Wooster Street. The family, including Sockrider’s grandfather, Dean, operated stores all over Bowling Green, including downtown and one on the Bowling Green State University campus.
The upstairs used to be a beauty shop, where his mom, Hilda, worked. His sister, Sandra, was also a beautician and his brother, Steve, was a barber. Three uncles are also in the trade.
Sockrider met his wife Toni, who was also a beautician for many years, when her brother came in for a cut. He suggested Sockrider give her a call and have a cup of coffee. They’ve been married 42 years.
Service Barber Shop on East Wooster Street opened July 16, 1949, and doubled in size in 1963. His dad’s first dollar from his first haircut in the shop is framed on the wall.
“I spent mine,” Sockrider said with a laugh.
He and and his wife owned Service Barber Shop for a while, selling it in 1997. He has rented booth space ever since.
Sockrider, who is 66, is a Bowling Green native and said he was one of the first babies born at Wood County Hospital. He also did a stint as deputy sheriff under John Kohl from 1997-2006.
“This is what I have the most fun and enjoyment from,” he said, sitting in one of the barber chairs at Service last week. “You know that old saying where if you really enjoy it, it’s not a job? This is it.”
Sockrider is cutting hair three days a week. In his heyday, he used to see 100 customers a week.
“The trade has been very good to my family.”
Styles have changed over the years — mostly they just get a different name — but Sockrider does have a favorite. It’s that short-on-the-side, long-in-the-back cut from the 1980s that has been much maligned since.
“What I really enjoyed was cutting mullets. I loved doing mullets — there’s a way to do it correctly and not to do it,” he said.
“There was a lot of lean years when the hair was long,” Toni added.
Sockrider has several “regulars” who started coming to him in the 1970s. His student business mainly consists of ROTC students and a fair amount of football players.
“I have to tell you, I’m happy to be a townie. There’s a lot of people in town here that I can call friends and clients, both,” Sockrider said.
Probably the busiest he’s ever been was late spring, when salons opened after a mandatory shutdown by the state due to coronavirus.
“I was hammered so bad,” Sockrider said.
Over the years, Sockrider has been a confidant while cutting hair.
“I’ve had the opportunity to help some guys who really needed to talk. They weren’t very willing to talk to a therapist about a divorce situation or anything like that. My thought process is if I can just let them talk to me, they’ll probably feel better.”
He gets a renewal license every two years, but doesn’t need extra schooling.
“The state has decided that I have been doing this long enough,” he said. “I could probably teach everything that they’re going to want to throw at me.”
Sockrider, who is recovering from knee surgery, doesn’t plan on hanging up the scissors any time soon, at least until Toni retires. He and Toni, who works for dining services at Bowling Green State University, have two children.
Sara and her husband, Phillip Foos, have two children, Carter and Camille.
Shane and Lauren live in Westerville with their children, Dylan, Daniel and Natalie.