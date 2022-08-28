Prison Debt

In this Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 photo, Fred Hodges, left, and Da'ee McKnight talk outside where they work at Family ReEntry a reentry support group aiming to break cycles of violence, crime and incarceration in Bridgeport, Conn. Hodges and McKnight are former Connecticut inmates who have been paying for cost of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

 Jessica Hill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished.

When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.

