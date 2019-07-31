Asphalt going down on Main Street in downtown BG

The paving contractor has finished pouring the concrete road base along the western portion of Main Street, from Oak Street to Lehman Avenue.
The City of Bowling Green issued an update on downtown construction on Wednesday.
Posted: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 3:53 pm
The paving contractor has finished pouring the concrete road base along the western portion of Main Street, from Oak Street to Lehman Avenue.
The City of Bowling Green issued an update on downtown construction on Wednesday.
Posted in News, Local News on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 3:53 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4637
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-8245
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-4448
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]