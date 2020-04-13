FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 file photo people chat and drink outside a bar in Stockholm, Sweden. Sweden is pursuing relatively liberal policies to fight the coronavirus pandemic, even though there has been a sharp spike in deaths. The prime minister has proposed a new emergency law that would allow the authorities to shut down public venues and transportation quickly if needed. But for now, it's still common to see people swarming on the Stockholm waterfront, sipping cocktails, while children still have group soccer practice.