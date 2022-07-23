Military Recruiting Struggles

About 130 soldiers with the U.S. Army's 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, wait to board a chartered plane during their deployment to Europe, March 11, 2022, at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga. The Army is significantly cutting the total number of soldiers it expects to have in the force over the next two years, as the U.S. military faces what a top general called “unprecedented challenges”  in bringing in new recruits. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

 Stephen B. Morton

WASHINGTON (AP) — When "Top Gun: Maverick" roared into theaters in late May, the Air Force was ready.

The smash hit movie may feature Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a hotshot Navy aviator, but to much of the movie-going public, the distinction between Air Force and Navy fighter jets is lost. So Air Force recruiters struggling to meet their enlistment goals took boxes of free mugs and lanyards, and fanned out to movie theaters for the premiere, determined to capitalize on the jet-fueled excitement surrounding the film.

0
0
0
0
0