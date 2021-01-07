The Wood County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee on Thursday heard from the man who is set to fill the at-large Bowling Green City Council seat left vacant due to the death of Neocles Leontis.
Jeff Dennis was the lone applicant for the seat.
Leontis, who was in the first year of his first term on council, died Dec. 8 in a car crash on Ohio 25.
A press release from the Wood County Democratic Party noted that “per the Bowling Green Charter and the Ohio Revised Code, the Wood County Democratic Party Central Committee members within the city of Bowling Green are tasked with filling the vacancy caused by Dr. Leontis’s death for the position of At Large Council.”
The 14 Democratic party central committee members of Bowling Green are to meet Tuesday to officially choose a replacement.
Dennis, according to a resume he submitted to the central committee, holds a law degree from the University of Toledo and a bachelor’s in political science from Bowling Green State University. From March 2017 to May 2019, he served as elections administrator for the Wood County Board of Elections. He is a paralegal with Stearns & Hammer/Hammer Title Services in Bowling Green.
During Thursday’s meeting, Dennis noted that issues he’s interested in working on while a councilman fall into a series of categories, including zoning, sustainability, transportation and neighborhood revitalization.
Dennis said he previously ran for the 4th Ward council seat in 2019.
“I did work pretty close with (Leontis) on a lot of the issues that he, even in the last year, has made a lot of progress on and he was really just a huge help to me in understanding these issues and full of ideas and knowledge that he was always willing to share. A great help to me when I was running that year.”
“I’m very pleased that Jeff has put himself out there as a person to fill some very big shoes,” Councilwoman Sandy Rowland said at the meeting. “I’m happy about this in as much as I feel that he, Jeff, has the same interests, many of the same interests that Neocles had, of course the interest in the environment, the interest in the east side of Bowling Green, landlord-tenant issues, particularly licensing or permitting of premises to be rented by landlords.”
She said Dennis worked closely with Leontis, knew him well and will work in a fashion Leontis would have wanted. “I’m more than happy with Jeff’s willingness to take this seat,” Rowland said.
“I think you’re going to be a great councilperson and you’re going to maintain Neocles’ legacy and you’re going to serve the city, all of the citizens of Bowling Green, really well,” Wood County Democratic Party Chair Mike Zickar said to Dennis. “We’ll look forward to making that official Tuesday night at 7 p.m. with our central committee voting.”
In further news related to Bowling Green council, it was noted at the meeting at Rowland, a longtime member of council, will not be running again for her at-large seat this year.
“I have served for 10 years and I am just really happy to turn the reins to other people in Bowling Green,” Rowland said, noting it is bittersweet, but that “it’s time to give it to someone else,” and that she wishes to assist whomever takes her place.
Current BG council president Mark Hollenbaugh, who represents the First Ward, said that he will be running again, but for an at-large seat. It was also noted at the meeting that Nick Rubando has taken out petitions to run for the First Ward seat, and that Joel O’Dorisio has done so for the 2nd Ward seat, currently held by John Zanfardino.
Thursday’s meeting was conducted remotely.