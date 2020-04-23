Plans are still being made to put on a Wood County Fair.
“We are moving ahead as if we can have a fair, as normal as possible,” said Mike Trout, president of the senior fair board at Thursday’s meeting.
The meeting was held via Zoom, to accommodate the 22 board members and guests and adhere to the state’s “stay at home” order due to coronavirus.
The board will continue to have discussions about having a fair, which is set for Aug. 3-10, next week on Thursday. A more casual, roundtable discussion — also on Zoom — is planned.
”I know we’ve had a lot of phone calls,” Trout said. “We just can’t quite make any (decisions) yet.”
The board took a few steps to hold the fair virtually, if necessary.
Board member Kyle Culp said he has made contact with an online auction site for livestock. The site is ran by a Perrysburg man who is a former 4H member from the Pemberville area.
The charge would be 5% of the gross and there would be flexibility on invoicing.
“The bottom line, it’s a possibility, it’s out there,” Culp said.
The board also voted to spend $1,200 for an online, cloud-based program that will track entries and winners, according to Miranda Lobdell, junior fair coordinator.
“It’s really a modern software program, with a lot more versatility,” she said. “It’s all integrated and secure.”
Lobdell said that this would would allow the kids to enter pictures of their projects.
“It’s not ideal, but it’s better than not having a fair at all,” she said.
A majority of the board, 20 members, voted in favor; two members were against.
The board also agreed to tentatively have a $7,980 golf cart contract with Welch’s Golf Carts in Perrysburg for approximately $165 per cart. There are sponsorships of $200 for the carts. A contract will not be signed until there is a firm decision on the fair. The contract includes 32 four-passenger carts and 14 utility carts.
Board member Brock Trout said there is a May 8 deadline for queen and king nominations.
Pemberville Free Fair organizers announced this week that they were canceling the event, which is usually held the week after the Wood County Fair.