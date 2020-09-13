The dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Bowling Green State University has been been assigned to another job, effective Tuesday.
In an email to staff on Friday, Provost Joe Whitehead said that Raymond Craig will assume duties as special assistant to the provost for the LEAP Quality Initiative. Craig will be managing the university’s efforts to advance integrative and signature work, including development, piloting and assessment.
Dale Klopfer, associate dean, will assume the role of interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
Craig has been instrumental in the college’s mission to provide the fundamentals of a liberal arts education at the university Whitehead said.
“I thank him for his hard work and service as dean. His work to support and lead the students, faculty and staff of the college is greatly appreciated. I look forward to his leadership of the LEAP Quality Initiative. This initiative is critical to redefining student success as outlined in the Focus on the Future strategic plan,” Whitehead said.
Klopfer has been a member of the BGSU faculty since 1986, advancing to his current position as associate professor before serving as chair of the Department of Psychology for nine years and then becoming an associate dean in 2010.
He earned his doctorate in psychology from Columbia University after earning a bachelor’s in psychology at Cornell University.
“I am confident that Interim Dean Klopfer will be committed to providing continuity to our faculty, staff and students during this transition, and ensuring our graduates leave BGSU prepared to live meaningful and productive lives,” Whitehead said.
“We will begin to identify and pursue next steps for a national search for dean and academic leader who will continue to enhance the academic reputation of Bowling Green State University.”