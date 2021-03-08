Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. and the Bowling Green Arts Council have partnered for the 29th Annual Art Walk that will take place virtually this year.
The event will be featured at https://downtownbgohio.org/art-walk-1.
Artists living within 50 miles of Bowling Green are eligible to participate. Artists must submit one jpg image and artwork must be family friendly.
The image will be added to the Art Walk Virtual exhibition page online. The entry fees are being waived this year but space is limited to 35 artists and is on a first-come, first served basis. Apply online before April 8 at noon at www.downtownbgohio.org/art-walk-info
Artists will enter to win first, second and third place based by popular vote. Winners will receive downtown dollars donated by the Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. in the amounts of $200, $100 and $50, respectively.
The community is invited to view the show and to vote online for their favorite artist. Winners will be selected based by popular vote. Voting will begin on April 16 at noon and ends on April 22 at noon.
Votes may be submitted during the voting window a www.downtownbgohio.org/art-walk-info
The official announcement of winners will take place online on April 24.
“We are excited to present Art Walk again this year and hope that everyone enjoys this virtual experience. Artists in the area are still creating and we don’t want the community to miss out on seeing their new work,” said Sara Busler, office manager.
Anyone who purchased a flamingo for the Flamingo Raffle last year is asked to hold onto it for the 2022 fundraiser.