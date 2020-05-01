Bowling Green High School seniors have a rock to lean on in these troubling times.
As the 223 students deal with online classes, a scrapped prom and a graduation ceremony becoming a parade during coronavirus, a teacher is trying to “be the light.”
Joanna Nicole Johnson painted the spirit rock at the East Poe Road school Bobcat black and red, with #bethelight on one side and class of 2020 on the other.
She also painted all 223 eniors’ initials on the rock.
“I just wanted to show the seniors some love,” said Johnson, who teaches freshman and sophomore algebra and geometry.
The design represents unity and being a Bobcat, she said.
“It comes down to the kids, to be honest, to show them some love — you’ve worked so hard to get this far. It’s something simple, to lighten the mood,” Johnson said.
The vision on how to paint the rock just came to her, she said.
“The same thing happens when I do lessons for kids. Sometimes I dream of lessons and activities,” she said. “One morning, I woke up and said why not?”
Johnson started working on the rock last week, putting about eight hours total into the project. Inclement weather stretched out the finished product.
“Tuesday was a super nice day, I sat out there and cranked it out.”
Johnson said she was reluctant to ask for painting help because of social distancing.
Her colleagues did assist, though, in getting all of the seniors’ names to her. Another peer suggested the #bethelight hashtag, which was used last month with the football stadium was lit for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the graduating seniors.
Johnson said that her spatial knowledge helped with fitting all of the initials on the rock.
“I like to do arts and crafts. Putting things on isn’t so much of a challenge, but more a fun puzzle. And I teach geometry,” she said.
Johnson doesn’t teach the seniors, but said that she knows most of them.
“My first year teaching at BG, the seniors that were there now were my 10th grade students,” she said, adding that she is a former softball coach and is a current assistant swim coach at the high school.