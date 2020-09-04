A Bowling Green art fair will be held Sept. 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. — the same Saturday that was originally slated for the canceled Black Swamp Arts Festival.
Join 15 artists at the Art Supply Depo at 435 E. Wooster St. and more than 20 artists at BiG Fab Lab at the Woodland Mall parking lot, 1234 N. Main St.
Most artists have seen summer art festivals shut down due to the pandemic. These drive-thru loops will help the artists with sales and will assist the consumer in finding fun and unique items in all media including painting, drawing, quilting, jewelry, glass, pottery, and photography.
The Art Supply Depo will also host entertainment by Ryan F. Erard, jazz piano musician from noon-3 p.m. He leads the Ryan Erard Trio on piano Tuesdays nights at Murphy’s Jazz Cafe.
Entertainment at the BiG Fab Lab is also planned. Food should be available at the BiG Fab Lab location.
These events are organized along with the host venues by artists Mary Jane Erard and Jim Zalewski.
Make plans to visit both locations in a vehicle or walk through if wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing. All artists will be wearing masks and maintaining proper social distancing as well.
The organizers had wonderful reviews of their first Drive Thru Art Loop in May and hope to set up events like this on a regular basis. A rain date is scheduled for Sept. 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m..
The Art Supply Depo Bowling Green is more than an art supply store; they offer expert advice on all the products they stock and host classes in their studio to educate and entertain artists of all ages and skill levels.
BiG Fab Lab, LLC is an open-access 24/7 workshop (or “Maker Space“) that serves people in the Northwest Ohio region. They provide the equipment, classes, private storage and studio space, and personal assistance to a membership community that allows them to prototype and develop any idea they can imagine.