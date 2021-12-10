The owners of the Super Wash Car Wash at 1003 North Prospect St. have increased the reward for tips on the person responsible for November’s intentionally set fire.
A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee, as well as $5,000 offered by the car wash owners, to encourage witnesses to come forward and hold those accountable for their actions.
The investigation is being conducted by the state fire marshal and Bowling Green fire and police divisions.
Chief Josh Hobbs with the State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau urges the public to provide any information, even if they think it’s insignificant.
“Many arson cases have been solved by somebody sharing what they saw; even the smallest details can be just what our investigators need to get these individuals arrested and off the street,” he said.
Anyone who has information, photos, or videos of the fire should contact the fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.