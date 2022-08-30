Army Recruits Second Chances

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville stands with students in the new Army prep course at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. McConville visited Fort Jackson to see the new course, an effort to better prepare recruits for the demands of basic training. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — Chaz Andrews has wanted to join the Army since he was 19, but he has failed the service's academic test more than 10 times over the past decade.

Now, at age 29, Andrews thinks he has a real shot to pass, thanks to a new Army program that gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards.

0
0
0
0
0