FBI Office Threat

The area near Center and Smith roads was closed for hours during a standoff Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Clinton County, Ohio, after an armed man tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office and fled north on the highway. (Nick Graham/Dayton Daily News via AP)

 Nick Graham

CINCINNATI (AP) — An armed man who tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene, leading to an hourlong standoff Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Highway State Patrol said.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot after he raised a gun toward police at around 3 p.m., said Lt. Nathan Dennis, a patrol spokesperson.

