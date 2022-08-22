Texas Flooding

Stalled cars sit abandoned on the flooded Interstate 635 Service Road on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Mesquite, Texas. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning early Monday morning which was extended until 1 p.m. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

 Juan Figueroa

A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah's Zion National Park.

In Duncan, a rural Arizona town located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) from Phoenix, weekend rains overwhelmed a dirt-barrier levee built more than a century ago to contain the Gila River, putting the town under inches of water. As many as 60 residents have evacuated, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said. Water had already begun to recede, but more needed to before the town is safe to return to, Boyd added.

