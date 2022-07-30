Argentina Evita Anniversary

Women line up at the cemetery to visit the tomb of Argentina's late first lady Maria Eva Duarte de Peron, better known as Evita, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Argentines commemorate the 70th anniversary of the death of their most famous first lady, who died of cancer on July 26, 1952 at the age of 33. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

 Natacha Pisarenko

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — María Eva Noble says she is carrying out the legacy of her namesake as she labors in a soup kitchen in a working class neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

She was named after iconic Argentine former first lady María Eva Duarte de Perón, better known as Eva Perón, or Evita, who died 70 years ago Tuesday. The soup kitchen where Noble does volunteer duty in the Flores district gives daily lunches to about 200 people and is run by an organization that also carries the name of the late leader.

