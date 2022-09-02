Argentina Cristina Fernandez

This still image taken from a video provided by Television Publica Argentina shows a man pointing a gun at Argentina´s Vice President Cristina Fernandez during an event in front of her home in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. 

 Television Publica Argentina via AP

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A man tried to kill Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández outside her home, but the handgun misfired, the country's president said.

The man was quickly overpowered by her security officers in the incident Thursday night, officials said.

