Local school leaders say students will be expelled if they participate in TikTok challenges related to “National Shoot You at School Day,” which is Friday.
“It has been brought to our attention that there are two TikTok challenges that are causing alarm to schools and school administrators,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci in an email to Bowling Green City Schools parents. “They are first, tomorrow is National Shoot You at School Day, and the second is to use your cell phone as a gun.”
Scruci and Otsego Local Schools Superintendent Adam Koch said they are working closely with law enforcement and there will be an added police presence in and around schools.
The superintendents said that there will be zero tolerance for the pranks and anyone taking part will be expelled.