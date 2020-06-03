Area museums are prepared to open and are waiting for the go-ahead from the state.
“We support Ohio museums reopening as early as June 15 under the appropriate circumstances,” said Kelli Kling, director of the Wood County Museum.
The Ohio Local History Alliance, of which the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is a member, has asked Gov. Mike DeWine to allow Ohio museums to reopen by June 15, according to a news release by the Hayes center in Fremont.
“These museums have reopening plans prepared; they can limit capacity, control physical distancing and as studies show, they can help heal our state,” Wendy Zucal, president of OLHA and executive director of the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum, wrote to DeWine on Friday.
Kling said there is plenty of room for visitors to stay far apart at the Wood County Museum on County Home Road.
“The Wood County Museum is a 30,000-square-foot building on a 50-acre site, making social distancing easy to maintain,” she said. “As a county building, we also follow the safety regulations put forth by our county commissioners, as well as the state, to assure that our facility is clean and accessible; masks are required inside and extra cleaning procedures have been put into place.
“A museum of our size gets the same number of visitors per month that could be attending one wedding reception, so it seems sensible to allow smaller local museums to operate under guidelines that have been set for other venues.”
Kling added that the museum is part of history — history that is being made right now.
“It is our mission to tell the unique Wood County story, which in 200 years does include the strain of past pandemics and conditions that lead to a need for public charity, and we strongly believe that we can be the respite that our county needs,” she said.
The museum has adapted to the closure, with a porch exhibit and online activities.
“We recognize that admission income will still be less than a normal year, but we are searching for every way to keep our basic operating budget covered. Our creative team has found several ways to share museum resources to the public online or outside including three exhibits available from our website, outdoor park amenities, and a new rotating outdoor porch exhibit all summer,” Kling said.
Hayes Presidential joins OLHA and its members in their reopen request to DeWine. Hayes Presidential Executive Director Christie Weininger is a past president and Curator of Manuscripts Julie Mayle is a member of the OLHA board.
The public’s safety is also the top concern of the 384 local history groups and individuals in OLHA, the Hayes release said.
“Since our sites closed in March, these entities have been creatively and boldly continuing to meet their missions by redesigning events, programs and educational content to be carried out virtually,” Zucal wrote. “During this time, they have also been diligently working to accumulate PPE (personal protective equipment) and educate themselves on how to best protect visitors and staff for the eventual date they reopen.
“We understand that the reopening of Ohio’s many business and organizations is daunting and complex. We have watched respectfully as many institutions, such as restaurants and retail, are able to reopen, and gatherings, such as county fairs and wedding receptions of up to 300 people, are permitted to occur. Yet Ohio’s museums and similar organizations remain shuttered, and their events are limited to 10 people or less.”
Museums have plans and the ability to control crowd size and flow in order to ensure appropriate physical distance between visitors and staff.
“The determination for when our sites can reopen should not be based on attendance but on an organization’s preparedness to manage its visitation numbers,” Zucal wrote.
Studies conducted by the American Alliance for Museums have shown Americans identified museums as places where they can heal and be inspired during this pandemic.
“For people who want to visit us, we are well-equipped to welcome them, safely,” Zucal wrote.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.