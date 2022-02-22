A Defiance County man has been indicted for rape.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday also indicted Salvador Vargas Avalos, 24, of Hicksville, for two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies.
The rape charge is a first-degree felony.
On Aug. 7, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct while knowing the alleged victim’s ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition or because of advanced age.
One sexual battery charge accuses Avalos of engaging in sexual conduct with the alleged victim while knowing she was unaware the act was being committed.
The other charge accuses Avalos of engaging in sexual conduct with this same alleged victim while knowing her ability to appraise the nature of or control of her conduct was substantially impaired.