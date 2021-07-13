A McComb man accused of setting a house on fire while there were people in it has again rejected a plea.
Michael Schaaf, 49, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
The offer presented by Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn was that Schaaf plead guilty to three counts of arson.
In return, the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, breaking and entering would be dismissed, she said
“Mr. Schaaf would reject that offer,” said defense attorney Wesley Davis.
A jury trial will start Aug. 4.
Schaaf had rejected a similar plea offer in April.
Schaaf was indicted in October for two counts aggravated arson, both first-degree felonies and aggravated arson, a second-degree felony; attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony,
He was later indicted for felonious assault for knowingly causing serious physical harm to the woman in the home listed above. That charge is a second-degree felony.
He was arrested Nov. 6.
Schaaf is accused of knowingly causing physical harm, through a fire or explosion, to the two occupants of a home in the 11000 block of Newton Road. The attempted murder charge is for the attempt on the woman’s life.
He reportedly trespassed on the land or premises July 8 with the purpose of committing the felony.
He was transported back to the jail, where he remains on a $210,000 bond.